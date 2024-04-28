Fire at tire shop prompts road closure in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire that ignited at Clarksville tire shop led to crews closing a portion of a roadway in both directions, officials said.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the fire was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28 at the Wheel Shop located in the 1600 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Officials said crews with Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) had to run hoses across the roadway, which led to a portion of it being shut down to traffic in both directions.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

Motorists are being advised to find alternate routes as crews work to extinguish the fire. It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to reopen.

Additional details were not immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.