New fire territory increases property tax. What Portage and Warren residents need to know.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Warren and Portage townships residents could see property tax increases if the formation of a new fire territory, the St. Joseph County Fire Protection Territory, gets approved.

The tax increase applies to residents below the 1% tax cap for residential homesteads — Portage trustee Jason Critchlow said 80% of residents are above the tax cap.

The estimated annual tax increase for residents residing in Portage and Warren townships above or below the tax cap.

Property tax increases for Portage Township residents

Portage residents can see a 13.22% increase. Property assessed at $150,000 and over will see no increase in the property tax due to being at the cap.

● A property valued at $50,000 could see an annual increase of $41.85

● A property valued at $75,000 could see an annual increase of $62.78

● A property valued at $100,000 could see an annual increase of $108.82

Property tax increases for Warren Township residents

Warren residents can see a 21.83% increase. Property assessed at $150,000 and over will see no increase in the property tax due to being at the cap.

● A property valued at $50,000 could see an annual increase of $68.55

● A property valued at $75,000 could see an annual increase of $102.83

● A property valued at $100,000 could see an annual increase of $183.63

Nichole A. Franklin, the Chief Operating Officer at Peters Franklin LTD, reiterated that these numbers are estimates and could change depending on the assessed value of the townships in 2025. Residents will see these changes on their 2025 property tax bill, she said.

All farmland and other residential properties, including apartments and townhomes, will not see a property tax increase, however, all commercial properties will see a property tax increase for both Portage and Warren townships.

A new territory offers increased firefighter benefits

By establishing a fire territory, firefighters within the St. Joseph County Fire Protection Territory could see increased benefits that are not offered in the current Southwest Central Fire Territory, Warren Trustee Steven Downey said.

“We really want to be a professional, modern fire department,” Downey said. “You can’t do that if you aren’t willing to pay for that.”

They’re asking for higher wages, but, Downey said, they’ve compared those number not only locally, but around the state as well.

The proposed salary for St. Joseph County Fire Protection Territory firefighters is compared with the current salaries of surrounding departments, February 29, 2024.

“What we’re asking for is right aligned where we should be," Downey said.

There's not "as many applicants anymore,” Warren Township firefighter and Local 4927 Union President Jay Pendergrass said comparing today to 10 years ago. “Unfortunately for us, it is a massive trickle down. The city of South Bend is not having as much applications, or they take people from us. This will, hopefully, curb the turnover rate as well.”

An additional benefit for firefighters employed with the St. Joseph County Fire Protection Territory is to "bring everyone into the '77 pension fund,” Downey said, which Warren Township is a part of.

The 1977 Police Officers' and Firefighters Retirement Fund ('77 Fund), Downey said, gives firefighters a retirement fund after working for 20 years. Firefighters contribute 6% of their base pay into the fund, and if the fire territory is approved, the provider unit, Portage Township, would contribute 20.3%, Downey said. He called the '77 fund a "significant" difference in payout when firefighters retire, compared to the Indiana Public Retirement System for all government employees.

“It’s a retirement built for firefighters and police officers,” Pendergrass said.

He also mentioned a disability fund within the '77 fund.

“If you break a leg and you have to retire early,” Downey gave as an example.

Cancer can, unfortunately, be a reason as well to use the disability fund, Pendergrass said, calling it "a definite benefit to (Centre Township’s personnel) to come over."

Public hearings

Three out of four public hearings scheduled for before the boards of Portage and Warren townships decide on a final vote to adopt, reject or table the resolution take place at Portage's Fire Station #41, 23626 Fillmore Road, South Bend:

● March 5 at 6 p.m.

● March 14 at 6 p.m.

● March 28 at 6 p.m. A vote will take place at 7 p.m.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Property tax increase boosts wages for Portage and Warren firefighters