Fire tears through Bangkok pet market killing hundreds of animals

June 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of animals are feared dead after a fire tore through a famed Bangkok pet market early Tuesday, local officials said.

The fire erupted at about 4:10 a.m. local time in the betta fish and pet zone of the Sri Somrat market where 118 shops cover more than 1,500-square feet, the Chatuchak District Office said in a statement.

Firefighters from numerous agencies responded, getting the blaze under control by 4:38 a.m. Preliminary inspections revealed that the fire caused damage to nearly 1,400-square feet of the market.

"Preliminary inspections revealed that almost all shops and areas were damaged," it said.

Initial findings suggest that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The Chatuchak District Office was assessing the damage incurred by the shopkeepers. Local news Khaosod and the Thai News Agency are reporting 1,000 animals are believed to have died in the fire.

Animals such as fish, cats, dogs and chickens were sold at the market, as well as exotic fare, including birds.

