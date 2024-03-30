A new fire station by the end of the year? Columbia Fire Department says it's possible

A new fire station aiming to reduce response times in East Central Columbia will take two phases to construct, where department leadership aim to have the first phase finished by the end of the year.

This timeline is likely possible because instead of constructing a brand new station from the ground up, the department will convert an already existing structure, the former New Horizons United Methodist Church, located at 1020 El Chaparral Ave. An addition to the structure will provide a location for fire apparatus. This location is directly across the street from Boone County Fire Protection District Station 12.

Construction plans are in their most preliminary state and not yet finalized. A public input meeting was held at the new station's location Wednesday. The city is taking public comments through April 10, which can be submitted via the Station 10 project page on BeHeardCoMo.

"We'll take all these comments and review them," said Kent Hayes, Columbia Public Works building facilities manager.

Once the first phase finishes, the upper level of the building will be used as offices for the department's fire marshal division, which has outgrown its space at the downtown headquarters station. The lower level will be living quarters for Station 10 firefighters.

Second phase construction will see a ground-up station built similar to Station 11 opened in September. Once this second phase concludes, Station 10 operations will work from the new structure, while the fire marshal division will take over the entirety of the existing structure.

Nearby neighbors in The Vineyards subdivision are pleased with the fire station development, while residents directly adjacent to the station's new location have concerns. This includes those on noise pollution, property values and nearby intersection conditions. They were encouraged to provide written comments for consideration as plans progress.

An aspect of having a fire station that can respond within four minutes to calls in the growing eastern part of Columbia is that it likely will lead to a reduction in homeowner insurance premiums. That was noted by the department also in the leadup to the construction of Station 11.

With regard to any intersection changes, that would have mean an interaction of the Public Works department's streets division interacting with Missouri Department of Transportation as West Broadway at El Chaparral is also the state owned Route WW, Hayes said.

"My focus is facilities and vertical construction. I can't speak the streets much, but I know that the amount of city that is out here and what the fire department has done in calculating response times to areas within the city limits that are out here. They can speak to how that will improve," he added.

The construction allocation for station 10 is at least $2.5 million, based on previous Tribune reporting. Whether or not the project comes in at or under budget may be a wash, expressed Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Heidenrich. He explained that while the existing structure conversion will not cost as much as a new build, there still is the second phase new build in the plans. Station 11's construction came in under budget, Hayes said, so some funds from that project are getting pooled into the Station 10 budget. Station 11's construction cost about $5 million Heidenrich said.

"We are trying to get final budget numbers (for Station 10)," Heidenrich said. "We are making the most of this building and the options we have on this property."

Overall it still is a more economical decision, said Katherine Rodriguez, Columbia Fire public information officer.

"It made way more sense and is more sustainable. We are working with Public Works to make sure that the new construction as well as this building is updated with more economically feasible options," she said.

