Fire scorches 200 acres, threatens homes and knocks out power north of Pasco

A wildfire tore through about 200 acres of sagebrush and dry grass, threatening homes along the Columbia River north of Pasco on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 2431 Columbia River road after a fire started shortly after noon, Franklin County Fire District 5 Chief Brian Thornhill said in a news release. Breezy conditions pushed the fire to the north and east through the steep canyons in the area.

The fire threatened as many as nine homes between Columbia River Road and Cottonwood Drive. The fire also burned through some utility poles forcing them to shut down power in the area.

Firefighters had the help of a Washington Department of Natural Resources helicopter to get water on the flames.

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter dropped water on the Columbia River Road fire Monday afternoon.

About 50 firefighters from across the Tri-Cities and Walla Walla were still battling the blaze Monday evening, which was about 80% contained by 4:30 p.m., according to a news release.

Franklin County Fire District 3 Chief Mike Harris said they had help from a recently passed state law which allowed the fire district to get quick access to the DNR helicopter.

“(The law) has been utilized several times this past weekend, including fires in Whitman and Walla Walla counties,” Harris said in the release.