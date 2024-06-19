Fire in Ruidoso NM today: 1 dead, South Fork and Salt Fires burn 20K acres

At least one person has died in the New Mexico wildfires in Ruidoso and more than 1,400 structures have been lost in the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire, authorities said.

Patrick Pearson, 60, was found dead on the side of the road near the Swiss Chalet Motel, located at 1451 N Mechem Road on June 18. He had sustained numerous burns from the fire, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to New Mexico State Police.

The South Fork Fire is at 15,276 acres, while the Salt Fire is at 5,557 acres, and both remain at 0% containment, according to an update by the Village of Ruidoso at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

Ruidoso fire cause

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on June 17, 2024. One death and more than 1,400 structures have been lost in the South Fork and the Salt fires near the mountain resort village.

Both fires were sparked on tribal land on Monday, June 17.

Fire growth has been rapid, according to the Village of Ruidoso, and the cause of the South Fork Fire and Salt Fire remains under investigation.

An estimated 8,000 residents were forced to evacuate Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs, and roads to the mountain resort community remain closed.

A look back at McBride Fire in 2022

An elderly couple’s remains were found April 13, 2022, during the McBride Fire in Ruidoso. The two were in their home in a mountainous community charred by the fire when they died.

The McBride Fire also forced the evacuation of 4,500 people and torched 6,159 acres, according to the Wildfire Agency, a governmental organization.

Smoke rises as the South Fork Fire burned most of the structures in Cedar Creek after mass evacuations of the village of Ruidoso, New Mexico, U.S. June 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Donations for Ruidoso

The Community Foundation of Lincoln County, a nonprofit, is collecting monetary funds for those impacted by the wildfires through its Shelter Fund.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe is collecting monetary donations through a GoFundMe page. The funds will go directly to emergency response efforts, according to the tribe.

Donations are also being collected in El Paso and Las Cruces for those impacted by the wildfires:

New Mexico State University : Gerald Thomas Hall; 940 College Drive Room 221 — NMSU is collecting bottled water, non-perishable food, clothing, shoes, toiletries, and pet food at two sites until 9 a.m., June 24.

Otero County Extension Office : 401 Fairgrounds Road, Alamogordo, New Mexico

Casa Nissan : 5855 Montana Ave. — The car dealership is looking to fill a truck with donations at its showroom to take to evacuees and first responders. Items include bottled water, snacks, and toiletries.

Anime Fest : El Paso Convention Center — The festival is taking donations of food, clothing and other essentials on June 22 and 23 for those impacted by the fire. Items can be taken to the El Paso Convention Center.

Law Offices of Wyatt Underwood : 705 Texas Ave. — The lawyers are gathering cases of water and Gatorade, in addition to ice chests for fire crews and evacuees. Trucks will leave with donations at 9 a.m., Thursday, June 20.

Keller Williams: 6006 N. Mesa St. Ste. 1100, 12040 Tierra Este Road, Ste. 206, 1555 S. Telshor Blvd. 300 A Realtors are collecting water, clothes, toiletries, baby products, batteries, undergarments and more.

