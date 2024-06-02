Fire rips through NJ building, displaces 11 people: officials

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) – Some 11 people were displaced in a fast-spreading fire in Paterson Sunday, according to the Red Cross and Paterson fire officials.

The fire broke out just after 12 a.m. on Broadway, where firefighters found heavy smoke conditions on the first and second floors of a mixed-use building, according to Deputy Chief Arthur Woods.

Lebanese French restaurant in Jersey City puts twist on classic dishes

“Upon arrival, people were coming out, they were disoriented, dazed,” Woods said of the people evacuating.

Conditions quickly worsened as the fire spread across the roof, prompting an evacuation of a neighboring five-story building, Woods said.

“The fire had a good head start, it appears,” Woods told PIX11.

All said, 11 people were displaced – and one resident remains unaccounted for Sunday morning, according to Woods. The resident could still be inside the building, Woods said.

There is no internal fire damage to the neighboring building, but the original building will need to be demolished for fire damage, according to Woods.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered New York City since 2023. She joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.