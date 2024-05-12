Fire rips through abandoned restaurant in Boyle Heights

Firefighters were dispatched to a raging structure fire in Boyle Heights on Sunday morning.

Preliminary information from the Los Angeles Fire Department indicates that the fire broke out just after 10:30 a.m. at an abandoned “and apparently vacant” building located at 320 South Soto Street.

The detached one-story commercial building, formerly a restaurant, was the site of a previous fire, LAFD said.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows flames ripping through the walls of the building; other angles show a thick plume of black smoke rising into the sky.

It took 35 LAFD firefighters just 13 minutes to extinguish the blaze, LAFD said at 10:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and what caused the fire is not known.

