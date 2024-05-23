Fire restrictions imposed on Tonto National Forest, state lands as holiday weekend nears

Officials have imposed fire restrictions on public lands across the state as the weather heats up and the Memorial Day weekend approaches.

The restrictions apply to large parts of the Tonto National Forest and state trust lands in three counties, including Maricopa County.

On Thursday, the Tonto National Forest issued Stage 1 fire restrictions across most of its territory northeast of the metro area. They ban the use of fireworks, target shooting and smoking, unless the smoker is in an enclosed space or in an open area three feet or more that is bare and free of debris, grass or brush. Campfires are limited to the grills provided at its campgrounds.

The restrictions will stay in place through midnight, Sept. 30. Areas in and around Globe and Payson are exempt.

The Tonto forest is the site of the Wildcat Fire, located north of the Cave Creek area. As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 56% contained. The fire forced the closure of Lake Bartlett Road and the lake itself.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management announced Stage 1 restrictions on state trust lands in Gila, Maricopa and Pinal counties. The restrictions are similar to those imposed by national forest officials but also bar the use of any tools that have an open flame, such as a welding torch.

The restrictions will stay in place until further notice, state forestry officials said.

