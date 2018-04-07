'Very confined' fire extinguished at Trump Tower in New York: Trump

Debris falls during a fire at Trump Tower in New York, U.S., April 7, 2018 in this still image from video obtained from social media. Twitter @ZionLee_ /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

By Meredith Mazzilli

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A fire that broke at in Trump Tower in New York on Saturday is out, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter, calling it a "very confined" blaze.

One person was in serious condition following the blaze, fire officials told local media. The New York Fire Department said on Twitter it was a four-alarm fire that broke out on the 50th floor.

Trump, who has an office and private residence in the building, was in Washington.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!," Trump tweeted.

Eric Trump, the president's son, said on Twitter the fire took place in a residential apartment.

Social media video showed a small fire coming out of a few windows from the structure in center Manhattan. Fire trucks were lining the streets outside.





(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas and Meredith Mazzilli in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)