FIRE REPORT: Yakima Valley fire threatens town, Pioneer Fire swells again

Jun. 18—MOSES LAKE — Evacuation notices for the Yakima Valley town of Zillah were downgraded Monday to level 1 as crews fight the Beam Road Fire, which flared up Saturday afternoon. The fire was 42% contained at 8,542 acres, and costs were estimated at $1.5 million, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. State fire assistance was mobilized Saturday to fight the blaze, which spread rapidly in high winds and dry grass and threatened homes, crops, main power lines and livestock.

The Pioneer Fire on the shore of Lake Chelan about 30 miles northwest of Wenatchee continues to grow and was up to more than 3,800 acres Monday. Eight aircraft and 353 personnel were dedicated to fighting the blaze located in an uninhabited area with steep terrain that has impeded suppression efforts. The fire was human-caused, according to the Department of Natural Resources, but the specific cause is still under investigation.

These other fires were also burning in Washington on Monday, according to the NIFC:

—The Camas Road fire in Wapato, about 11 miles southeast of Yakima, was at 72 acres Monday. Information about containment and costs was not yet available.

—The Neff Road fire, discovered Saturday about 20 miles northeast of Pasco, was at 250 acres Monday. Cost and containment information were not available.

—The Nisqually John Fire, discovered Friday morning about 10 miles northwest of Lewiston, Idaho, was fully contained Monday at 1,207 acres. The cause was unknown, and costs are estimated at $211,297.

—The Rest Haven Fire, on the eastern outskirts of Yakima, had burned 45 acres since its discovery May 30. The fire was human-caused and containment and cost information was not available Monday.

—The Stetson Fire, about 9 miles north of Yakima, was discovered May 19 and remained at 10 acres Monday. The cause of the fire was human activity. Containment and cost information was not available.

A few other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.

Joel Martin may be reached by email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.