FIRE REPORT: Wind whips up wildfire at Sun Lakes

Jun. 10—MOSES LAKE — Grant County Fire District 7 tackled a wildfire June 1 at Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park, according to a statement from the fire district.

At about 11 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a vegetation fire at the park, according to the statement. There they found about four acres spreading at a moderate rate of speed on a steep slope above the Vic Meyers Golf Course. A level 1 evacuation order (be ready to leave) was requested due to the winds, which were 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph.

Fire District 7 responded with two brush engines, two tactical water tenders, a structure engine and a chief officer, according to the statement. Assistance came from Grant County Emergency Management, Washington State Park rangers and State Parks brush engine. Crews remained on scene until 4 a.m.

Five prescribed burns were underway in Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The largest, the Rustlers Gulch Fire, had been burning since May 13 and covered 250 acres.

These other fires were burning in Washington Friday, according to the NCIF:

—The Stetson Fire, about 9 miles north of Yakima, was discovered May 19 and had burned 10 acres. The blaze was human-caused, and containment and cost information was not available.

—The River View Fire, discovered Friday morning about 3 miles north of Yakima, was at 10 acres Friday afternoon. The fire was caused by human activity. Information about containment and cost was not available.

—The Rest Haven Fire, just two miles southeast of the River View Fire by the eastern outskirts of Yakima, had burned 45 acres since its discovery May 30. The fire was human-caused and containment and cost information was not available.

A few other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.

Joel Martin may be reached by email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.