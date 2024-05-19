FIRE REPORT: State mobilizes for Tidyman Road, other fires burn around WA

May 18—KLICKITAT COUNTY — State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Tidyman Road Fire located in Klickitat County across the Columbia River from The Dalles, according to a statement from the state fire marshal's office Friday.

The Tidyman Road Fire started Thursday at approximately 2:45 p.m., according to the statement. This fire was estimated at 20 acres Friday and currently involves a lumber mill and wildland-urban interface area. Homes, infrastructure, and cultural values are threatened. There were no evacuations in effect as of press time. The fire cause is under investigation.

Two small fires north of Quincy and East of Wenatchee were burning Saturday afternoon. The Rick Island Grade Road Fire and Palisades Fire were both small, but active blazes that afternoon. Updates will be provided in tomorrow's fire report.

The Diamondback Ridge Fire, about 17 miles southeast of Yakima near Zillah, was discovered about 11:30 a.m. Friday and was estimated at 300 acres by 5 p.m. The cause was unknown, and containment information was not yet available.

The Mudgett Fire, discovered a little before 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Stevens County about 39 miles northeast of Grand Coulee, had grown to 9.5 acres Friday afternoon. The blaze was human-caused and containment information was not available.