FIRE REPORT: Spokane neighborhood evacuated

Jun. 12—SPOKANE — A fast-spreading wildfire triggered level 3 (leave now) evacuation orders to a 2.5-square mile area southwest of Spokane Tuesday afternoon, according to Spokane County Fire District 3.

The Grove Fire was reported about 2 p.m. near Marshall Creek between Spokane and Cheney, and the evacuation notices went out before 3 p.m. The fire had apparently started with a slash pile and spread into the surrounding brush, according to SCFD 3. Aircraft working to suppress the blaze reported it to be about 85 acres by 4:05 p.m.

The Red Cross had set up an evacuation meeting point at the Shriners Event Center in southwestern Spokane, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.

Level 2 (be ready) evacuation notices were issued Monday night for the Palisades Road Fire about 9 miles north of Quincy but were reduced to level 1 (be alert) Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The fire was contained at 693 acres Tuesday afternoon and no structures were threatened.

These other fires were also burning in Washington on Tuesday, according to the National Interagency Fire Center:

—The Marsh Fire, reported Tuesday afternoon in the Terrace Heights neighborhood of Yakima, triggered level 2 evacuation notices which were rescinded a couple of hours later, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. Information about acreage, containment and costs was not available at press time.

—The Peony Fire about 22 miles northeast of Omak was discovered Tuesday and had grown to 10 acres. The cause was human activity and containment and cost information was not available.

—The Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan about 30 miles northwest of Wenatchee had grown to 612 acres Tuesday. The cause was undetermined. The fire was uncontained and suppression costs are estimated at $10 million.

—The Quake Fire, discovered Tuesday afternoon just west of Kennewick, burned 10 acres. The cause was unknown and cost and containment information was not available.

—The River View Fire, discovered Friday morning about 3 miles north of Yakima, remained at 10 acres Tuesday. The fire was caused by human activity. Information about containment and cost was not available.

—The Stetson Fire, about 9 miles north of Yakima, was discovered May 19 and remained at 10 acres Tuesday. The blaze was human-caused, and containment and cost information was not available.

A few other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.

