FIRE REPORT: Pioneer, Cold Creek fires increase

Jun. 14—MOSES LAKE — The Pioneer Fire on the shore of Lake Chelan about 30 miles northwest of Wenatchee had almost tripled in size Thursday, swelling from 600 acres to 1,756 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The cause of the fire was still undetermined. The estimated cost of suppressing the fire was $10 million.

The Cold Creek Fire on the Hanford Reservation about 24 miles northwest of Richland also ballooned, from 150 acres to 572. It was 50% contained Thursday and costs were estimated at $50,000. The cause was human activity.

The Palisades Road fire about 9 miles northwest of Quincy was 99% contained at 693 acres Thursday. Costs were estimated at $115,000.

These other fires were also burning in Washington on Thursday, according to the NIFC:

—The Grove Fire on the western edge of Spokane, discovered June 11, was at 75 acres Thursday. Containment and cost information was unavailable.

—The Quake Fire, discovered June 11 just west of Kennewick, remained at 10 acres Thursday. The cause was unknown and cost and containment information was not available.

—The Rest Haven Fire, on the eastern outskirts of Yakima, had burned 45 acres since its discovery May 30. The fire was human-caused and containment and cost information was not available Thursday.

—The River View Fire, discovered June 7 about 3 miles north of Yakima, was still at 10 acres Thursday. The fire was caused by human activity. Information about containment and cost was not available.

—The Stetson Fire, about 9 miles north of Yakima, was discovered May 19 and remained at 10 acres Thursday. The blaze was human-caused, and containment and cost information was not available.

A few other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.

Joel Martin may be reached by email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.