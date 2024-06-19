FIRE REPORT: Local firefighters train for the busy season

Jun. 19—SOAP LAKE — Grant County Fire District 7 volunteers and staff have been training for wildland-urban interface structure defense in preparation for wildfire season, according to an announcement from GCFD 7. Training Monday night was available remotely, but next week will include hands-on training in evaluating structures and determining escape routes, safety zones and temporary refuge areas.

The Pioneer Fire on the shore of Lake Chelan about 30 miles northwest of Wenatchee held more or less steady Tuesday at 3,811 acres. Green fuels and a northwesterly wind slowed the fire's northward progression, according to the Department of Natural Resources, although the blaze is still moving southward.

"Due to the rugged terrain and lack of infrastructure within the wilderness, the fire is likely to continue burning for some time," the DNR wrote in a bulletin. "Fire personnel are developing long-term suppression strategies for potential use later this summer."

The Beam Road Fire, which threatened the town of Zillah in the Yakima Valley, was 93% contained Tuesday at 8,542 acres, and costs were estimated at $1.5 million, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

These other fires were also burning in Washington on Monday, according to the NIFC:

—The Neff Road Fire, discovered Saturday about 20 miles northeast of Pasco, had grown to 1,439 acres Tuesday. It was fully contained and costs were estimated at $5,000.

—The Nisqually John Fire, discovered Friday morning about 10 miles northwest of Lewiston, Idaho, was fully contained Tuesday at 1,207 acres. Costs are estimated at $211,297.

—The Rest Haven Fire, on the eastern outskirts of Yakima, had burned 45 acres since its discovery May 30. Containment and cost information was not available Tuesday. The blaze was attributed to human activity.

—The 19.2-acre Warden Fire, discovered Monday about 25 miles northwest of Olympia, was 75% contained Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the fire was unknown and containment and cost information was not available.

A few other fires are reported throughout the state but have burned less than 10 acres and are not included in this report. The majority are less than 1 acre.

