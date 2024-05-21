Fire report

May 21—MOSES LAKE — Grant County Fire District 5 got in some training on an acquired structure on Road 10 Northeast Saturday, according to an announcement from the fire district.

A mixture of new and seasoned firefighters went through four burn pits practicing techniques for hydraulic ventilation, communications from inside and out of the structure, incident command, reading smoke, reading fire, passports, bottle changes, vitals and pump and tender operations, according to the announcement.

These wildfires were burning around Washington on Monday afternoon:

—The Page Road Fire, discovered Sunday, has burned 150 acres about 19 miles northeast of Pasco, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. The cause of the blaze was unknown, and containment information was not available.

—The Monument Fire, discovered Sunday at Ice Harbor Dam on the Snake River about 10 miles east of Pasco, was up to 80 acres Monday. The cause was undetermined and no containment information was available.

—The Diamondback Ridge Fire, about 17 miles southeast of Yakima near Zillah, was discovered about 11:30 a.m. Friday and held steady at 300 acres Monday. The cause was unknown, and containment information was not yet available.

—The Moxee Valley fire, discovered May 16 just southeast of Yakima, had burned 20 acres Monday. The cause was unknown and containment information was not available.