Fire, plumes of black smoke emerge from Texas chemical plant: CNN

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Fire and thick plumes of black smoke were emerging from Arkema SA's chemicals plant in Crosby, Texas, on Friday afternoon, according to live video aired on broadcaster CNN.

The company had said earlier on Friday that it expected more fires from the plant in the coming days even though floodwaters that triggered an initial blaze earlier this week were receding.

Authorities have evacuated residents in a 1.5-mile (2.4-km) radius around the Arkema plant, located about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Houston.

