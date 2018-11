(Reuters) - A pipeline ruptured and caught fire in Sutton County, Texas on Saturday injuring at least two people, Hill Country Breaking News reported citing the Sutton County sheriff's office.

The report did not say if the pipeline was carrying natural gas or oil.

"Officials had no choice but to let the flames continue until the pressure in the pipeline was exhausted," the report said.





(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)