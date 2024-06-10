Fire officials release more information on devastating housing complex fires week apart - one double fatal - as investigation continues

WORCESTER — Fire officials have released the latest on the devastating fires that happened a week apart, one which was responsible for taking two lives, while at the other, firefighters saved two lives.

The June 4 fire at the Washington Heights apartment complex is still under investigation, Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roche said Monday. While they do not have a place of origin yet for the fire, it looks like it started somewhere on the third floor of 52 Overlook Drive, he said.

Fire officials credit quick thinking by first-arriving firefighters for the rescue of two people trapped on the third floor in a burning building at the Washington Heights apartment complex.

Fire damage at the Washington Heights apartment complex in Worcester, as seen on Thursday morning.

Roche said 36 units in three buildings were damaged by the June 4 fire at Washington Heights. He said it will be a total loss for at least 24 of the units, maybe more.

“The management company has been very cooperative and they have all displaced residents either permanently or semi-permanently rehoused,” Roche said Monday.

While firefighters rescued two people trapped on the third floor of 52 Overlook Drive, two people were killed a week before in an apartment house fire at 3 Hancock St.

A makeshift memorial at 3 Hancock St. Wednesday.

Daniel Gonzalez, 61, and Juana Candelario, 59, of the first floor were carried from the house by firefighters and rushed to UMass Memorial Hospital – University Campus, where they were later pronounced dead.

Married for more than 30 years, the couple leaves their five children, Xenia Maldonado, Mayra Callahan, Danilkys Gonzalez, Steven Gonzalez and Luceniz Gonzalez, all of Worcester; and eight grandchildren, according to their joint obituary.

Described as “a steadfast man of principal who was unwavering and led by example,” according to his obituary, Daniel Gonzalez worked more than 20 years at Crocker Architectural Sheet Metal Co., specializing in roofing. In addition to his five children, he also leaves behind his parents, Candida Nunez and Felipe Gonzalez, two brothers and a sister from Florida and Dominican Republic and many nieces nephews.

Described as “an outspoken woman who, at the same time, lived a very quiet life,” according to her obituary, Candelario spent years as a day care provider. In addition to her five children, she leaves 10 brothers and sisters, most of whom reside in Worcester, and many nieces and nephews.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fire officials release more information on devastating housing complex fires