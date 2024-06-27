Fire officials recover 3 bodies in Rio Grande near El Paso-Sunland Park border

Three bodies were pulled from the Rio Grande at the border of El Paso and Sunland Park, New Mexico, authorities said.

The El Paso Fire Department, Sunland Park Fire Department and U.S. Border Patrol officers responded before 7 p.m. Tuesday. June 25 to a report of several bodies in the Rio Grande near McNutt and Anapra roads, fire officials said.

A Sunland Park Fire Department water rescue crew member helps recover three bodies Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from the Rio Grande near the border of El Paso and Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Authorities were able to pull three bodies out of the water. An "exhaustive search" was conducted for a possible fourth body, but the body was not found, officials said.

The scene was then turned over to law enforcement, officials said. No further information has been released.

More bodies recovered near border in past few days

Tuesday's body recovery is the third incident in the past three days involving bodies being found near the U.S.-Mexico border in the El Paso and Sunland Park areas.

More: Man dies in ATV accident in El Paso County; Bodies found in border desert, canal

Authorities have not said if the bodies recovered are migrants illegally attempting to cross into the U.S. However, it is not uncommon for authorities to have to rescue or recover the bodies of migrants who attempted to cross dangerous, fast-moving canal water or the scorching heat in desert areas.

El Paso Fire Department responded about 1 p.m. June 23 to a report of a body spotted in the water in a canal in the 9900 block of Pan American Drive near the Roberto Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant, officials said.

The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team was able to pull the body out of the canal.

More: Bodies of migrants found near US-Mexico border amid heat wave in El Paso region

The same day, U.S. Border Patrol found a body before midnight south of Tierra Madre Court in the desert near the U.S.-Mexico border west of Sunland Park, officials said.

No further information has been released on those two incidents.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: 3 bodies recovered in Rio Grande near El Paso-Sunland Park border