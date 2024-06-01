Fire officials say grass growth from recent rain adds fuel for fires in drier months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A lot of our area has been hit with rain over the last few weeks.

Even with that wet weather, fire danger is on the minds of officials.

For many, the green grass is a welcomed sight. However, Community Risk Reduction Officer at Bastrop County ESD 2 Colton Curles said fire officials see it as fuel.

“It’s great for livestock. Not great for wildland fire.” Colton Curles, Community Risk Reduction Officer

As temperatures continue to heat up and conditions dry out, Curles said the grass will eventually turn brown.

“The larger fuel, the larger flame length that we would have to deal with in the future,” Curles said.

The Kyle Fire Chief Kyle Taylor said the time to protect your home is now.

“The best thing they can do is mow their yards, keep their vegetation down,” Taylor said. “Even if there are fields around you that are going to be tall, if your grass is short, the fire will go slower.”

Over the next couple of months, Curles expects conditions to grow hotter and drier than normal.

“Which would translate to a busy, potentially late summer or fall fire season for us in Central Texas,” Curles said.

