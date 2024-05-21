Fire near Walt Whitman scares Tuesday morning commuters

Commuters in South Jersey reported billows of smoke around the Walt Whitman Bridge Tuesday morning after an apparent fire had broken out in Gloucester City.

The Delaware River Port Authority warned drivers around 10 a.m. that a fire on the Gloucester City waterfront was delaying New Jersey traffic. Speeds were reduced on the Whitman.

Drivers quickly shared photos to social media, expressing their shock and concern at the thick clouds of dark smoke that seemed to engulf the bridge.

"To say I had a panic attack is an understatement," one Facebook user wrote.

Shortly after the travel alert was posted, all lanes were reopened and normal traffic patterns had resumed, according to the DRPA.

NBC10 reported that the fire originated on an industrial crane near a ship at the Gloucester City Terminal around 9:30 a.m., and fire crews were able to control the blaze shortly before 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

