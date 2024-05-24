Fire near Ruidoso forcing evacuations; Bonito Lake closed for further notice

A fire near Ruidoso is forcing evacuations and postponing the reopening of Bonito Lake.

News station KOB-4, from Albuquerque, reported Friday morning, May 24, that a Blue Fire, caused by lightning, is burning northwest of the city. The fire has scorched more than 1,400 acres and is rapidly spreading.

There are evacuation orders for Bonito Lake Road, Forest Service Road 108, and Forest Road 107. It was affecting about 45 homes, according to the station.

Currently, the Angus area, Villa Madonna, Sierra Vista & Sun Valley subdivisions on the west side of Highway 48 should also be ready for evacuations. Operations Emergency Services have established an evacuation reception center at the Capitan Fairgrounds.

According to New Mexico Fire Website, the Blue Fire is burning in a remote area of the White Mountain Wilderness. It started on May 17 and is being managed by the US Forest Service.

"Crews are assessing existing trails to determine their suitability as containment lines. While crews work in the area, a closure order is in effect to ensure their safety," the Website states. "Light smoke may be visible, but significant impacts to the community are not currently expected."

Bonito Lake not reopening due to fire

Bonito Lake will not open as planned on May 25 because of a fire near Ruidoso.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish had said that Bonito Lake would open to anglers on Saturday, May 25, to coincide with Memorial Day weekend plans.

However, the fire will now keep Bonito Lake closed until further notice. Bonito Lake is a reservoir in the Sierra Blanca mountains northwest of Ruidoso.

The lake, which is owned by the city of Alamogordo, had been closed for more than a decade and had filled with sediment after the 2012 Little Bear Fire. The city had undertaken extensive efforts to remove the sediment and restore the lake.

The plans were to allow fishing only from the lakeshore in open areas, which would exclude the shore near the dam and the Bonito Creek inlet. Camping, boating, building fires and swimming were not to be allowed.

Where to go; emergency contacts, meeting for Blue Fire 2

Lincoln County has activated an Emergency Contact Center: 575-336-8600. There is currently an emergency shelter, and animal emergency shelter in place. Lincoln County Fire Service advises citizens to sign up for CodeRed for resources and information.

There will be a public meeting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at the Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso Branch Community College, 709 Mechem Dr.

