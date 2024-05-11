Fire near 18th and Vine causes ‘significant damage’ to building in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department responded to a commercial building fire early Saturday morning on the 2300 block of Truman Road — near the 18th and Vine Jazz District.

According to crews, a heavy fire at a two-story, commercial brick building was reported just before 1:15 a.m. KCFD said they were able to get the fire under control by using four fire hoses.

Afterward, crews went through the building and cleared it, reporting no injuries. However, the structure did suffer significant damage and an adjoining building suffered minor damage, KCFD said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by KCFD.

