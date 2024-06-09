Fire at MLK Jr. Park bathroom causes $180k in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a call for a fire at the MLK Jr. Park in Buffalo Saturday evening, officials say.

Fire officials say the fire started in the MLK bathroom building on the first floor. They responded to the call just before 6:40 p.m. to the 1100 block of Fillmore.

Damage is estimated at $180,000.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Kayleigh Hunter-Gasperini joined the News 4 team in 2024 as a Digital Video Producer. She is a graduate of Chatham University.

