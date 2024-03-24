Fire marshal investigating fire in Castle Shannon basement

A fire at a Castle Shannon home is under investigation.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that police, fire and EMS were sent to the 300 block of Murrays Lane around 10:37 a.m. on Sunday.

The Castle Shannon Volunteer Fire Department says crews found fire in the basement of the building. Crews remained on scene for over four hours.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

