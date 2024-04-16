Fire marshal called to Larimer house fire

First responders were called to the city’s Larimer neighborhood early Tuesday morning for a house fire.

The fire broke out around 4:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Lenora Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital, officials told Channel 11.

The fire marshal was called to the scene.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘She’s just gone’: Mom of 18-year-old found murdered in Washington County speaks out Man attacked inside his Sewickley home speaks out about terrifying ordeal 11 Investigates Exclusive: Judge’s decision under scrutiny for 3rd time in less than a year VIDEO: Local Olympic medalist, girl’s basketball coach reacts to excitement Caitlin Clark brought to sport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts