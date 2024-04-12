Detroit fire officials were extinguishing a blaze at a downtown DTE substation Friday afternoon after nearby office workers reported a loud boom and brief power outage.

No injuries were reported in the fire that broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the substation on Howard Street, near 3rd Avenue, said Detroit Fire Chief James Harris. He said a cause is under investigation.

Glass covers the ground in front of the DTE substation at Lafayette blvd and 3rd street where an explosion blew out a window and emergency crews responded in Detroit on Friday, April 12, 2024.

A DTE spokeswoman said she could not immediately provide information about what occurred.

WWJ reported one witness said it sounded like an explosion. A portion of the DTE substation's exterior is charred.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fire, loud boom at DTE substation rattles downtown Detroit