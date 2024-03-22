Fire leaves Stroudsburg home in ruins

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Stroudsburg left a home in ruins Thursday afternoon.

The Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief William Unruh told 28/22 News the call came in a little before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Unruh says when they arrived, the home was mostly engulfed in flames starting from the garage.

Multiple fire companies responded and all residents and pets in the home were able to escape safely.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

