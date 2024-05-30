Fire leaves Oakland tenants without electricity for a month, landlord sued

(KRON) — Tenants in one Oakland apartment building are suing their landlord after a fire in the building left residents without electricity for a month.

Ana Bolanos is one of the dozens of tenants on 26th Avenue in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood who is suing the landlord after an electrical fire in January.

“I don’t want to buy hundreds of dollars of food for it to go to waste again, like in January,” she said.

“Mold, cockroaches, holes in walls, weeks of electrical issues that a lot of tenants have been dealing with,” said lawyer Jackie Zaneri, who is representing the tenants.

“They left tenants to fend for themselves for weeks,” Zaneri said. “They left them without utilities or without real housing.”

According to Zaneri, the landlord, who doesn’t live in Oakland, bought the property hoping to make a profit off “not making repairs.”

“I think landlords should be on notice that isn’t going to happen here,” Zaneri said. “There are real consequences to someone who does that.”

Bolanos said electricity has been restored to most of the units, but four units have yet to be repaired and are being powered by a generator that sits outside her window and it makes her family feel sick from the fumes.

“We’ve been enduring for over four months now being on temporary light. We don’t know when this building would power off again,” Bolanos said.

Tenants are also seeking assistance from the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, a nonprofit tenant rights organization that works with renters across California, including in Oakland.

Valarie Bachelor is the executive director.

“This fire started in the basement of this apartment building,” Bachelor said. “No one lives there, no one would have known this fire was going to happen. None of the fire alarms even went off. That in itself is very alarming.”

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for the thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses due to lack of electricity and heat, including food, medicine, clothing, blankets, and hotel stays.

“There are multiple families with multiple children and these kids have had to go through not having power, not having hot water, not having a refrigerator where they can store, not only their food, but medicine, and it has deeply impacted the education of these children.

KRON4.com has reached out to the landlord of the building, but we have not yet heard back.

