Fire at Kiel Foundry results in damage to building and no injuries

Kiel Fire Department at the scene of a fire at the Kiel Foundry, 304 Park Ave., June 21, 2024, in Kiel, Wisconsin.

KIEL – A fire at the Kiel Foundry Friday evening resulted in an undetermined amount of damage to the building and no injuries.

Firefighters were dispatched to the foundry, 304 Park Ave., shortly before 7 p.m. Friday after a citizen reported fire alarms sounding outside the building and smoke visible from the roof, Kiel Fire Department said in a news release.

When firefighters arrived at the foundry, they found smoke coming from the roof. The first arriving crews forced entry into the secured commercial building and started an offensive attack of the fire inside the building. The building also had a working sprinkler system that assisted in fire suppression. The fire was deemed under control after about 30 minutes.

The fire department said the origin of the fire was in the ceiling of the building, but cause is still under investigation. No immediate estimate in the amount of damage done to the property was available.

Kiel Fire Department was assisted by Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Center, Kiel Police Department, Kiel Fire Department Ambulance Service, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, St. Anna Fire Department, St. Nazianz Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Kiel Department of Public Works.

