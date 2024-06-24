Fire injures Canal Road resident

Jun. 24—CUMBERLAND — A malfunctioning window air conditioner sparked a fire that injured a resident and killed two animals Saturday afternoon on Canal Road, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The blaze that started about 3:30 p.m. in a bedroom at 14103 Canal Road caused about $20,000 damage. The manufactured home is owned by James and Penny McMillan.

Fire investigators said the resident was taken to UPMC Western Maryland as a precaution. One EMS provider was also taken to the hospital with a heat-related illness.

The family's dog and cat died in the fire, investigators said.