Fire ignites at North Padre Island business Wednesday night

Firefighters worked diligently overnight to extinguish a fire that started at D&D Decks and Docks, a family-owned business on North Padre Island, late Wednesday.

The fire started at D&D Decks and Docks at 15815 South Padre Island Drive. Corpus Christi Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the site at 10:41 p.m., said Kenneth Erben, CCFD assistant chief of operations. He confirmed that 19 units were on the scene, with a total of 51 fire personnel working to put out the flames.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the two-alarm fire to be electrical, said CCFD Battalion 4 Chief Daniel Valdez.

Due to the large size of both the fire and the building, firefighters applied water to the structural exterior because it was not safe to enter, resulting in a longer response time in putting out the fire, Erben said.

"Defensive fires are larger and unsafe to operate from inside," he said. "Extreme heat conditions and structural collapse are things we have to take into account.

"With fires of that size, it will usually take a good amount of time in the overhaul phase, putting out the larger fire," the assistant chief said. "Once we've gotten control and the main body of fire is put out, it's about putting out smaller pockets of fire."

Fire personnel were still working at the site late Thursday afternoon, riding in a front-end loader provided by the Corpus Christi Public Works department to move parts of the burned building around to access smoldering areas. Truck company ladders enabled them to apply elevated streams of water over the burn site to ensure the smoldering areas were extinguished.

Crews rotated throughout the period to alleviate working in the heat.

There were no injuries reported, Erben said.

The fire resulted in damage to the building's entry, storage area, and tool and inventory facilities.

Taylor Floyd, the owner of the NPI business, which provides dock-building services for waterside properties for customers in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas, said the company lost all their trailers and boats that were sitting on the property, though it is covered by insurance.

"I've been out here all night, mostly," he said. "I found out about the fire when people started calling me. There's a lot of clean-up to do and we'll have some financial loss, but we've got jobs to do and work to fulfill.

"We're going to keep on going and do everything we said we need to do on the new building," he said.

