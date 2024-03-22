Fire hazards continue across the region

Mar. 22—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — Brushfires remained a threat Thursday across much of southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia as low humidity and wind combined to create high-level fire hazards.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued a special weather statement including the Virginia counties of Bland, Tazewell, Giles and Wythe along with the West Virginia counties of Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Wyoming and Summers. Despite lower wind speeds, low humidity and dry fuels contributed to an increased risk for brushfires. Fire risks across the region were rated as high Thursday.

In Region 4 of the West Virginia Division of Forestry, brushfires were reported in the Iaegar and Raysal areas in McDowell County and Hope Mill in Monroe County, according to Matt Bailey, Region 4 forester.

The three brushfires' combined area was about 250 acres, Bailey said.

West Virginia's fire season started March 1 and continues until May 31. The division of forestry reminded citizens to confine their outdoor burning to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. according to the West Virginia State Code Chapter 20-3-5. Fires set during that time must be put out before 7 a.m.

In Virginia, spring fire season is from Feb. 15 to April 30. Open-air burning is prohibited prior to 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass which could carry fire to the woods, according to the Virginia Division of Forestry. Burning is allowed between 4 p.m. and midnight as long as the burner takes proper precautions and attends the fire at all times.

People who start fires in Virginia, even if all precautions are taken and obtain any local permits, are responsible for the cost of fighting the fire if it escapes control, according to the Virginia Division of Forestry Violation of the 4 p.m. Burning Law is a Class 3 misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry issued burning guidelines on its website at wvforestry.com/fire-laws.

Regulations include:

— All fires must have a safety strip.

— The safety strip itself must be cleared of burnable material and be at least 10 feet wide.

— Fire must be attended until completely extinguished.

— Only vegetative materials such as leaves, brush and yard clippings are permitted to be burnt.

— Spark-throwing machinery such as power shovels or sawmills operating on land subject to fire must contain an adequate spark arrestor.

— Inflammable waste disposal areas must annually remove all grass, brush, debris, and other inflammable material adjacent to disposal areas to provide adequate protection, preventing the escape of fire to adjacent lands.

Commercial burning during prohibited periods requires a permit, which are issued by local WVDOF offices. A permit is required for each commercial burning site.

Any person or company who causes a fire on any grass or forest land in West Virginia must reimburse the state for costs to suppress the fire. Fines for forest fires caused by negligence range from $100 to $1,000 with an additional civil penalty of $200.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com