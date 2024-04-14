Fire at Franklin peanut butter factory
Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is among the three reported finalists for the Brooklyn Nets head coach opening. Budenholzer won the NBA championship in 2021.
Toyota files patent for paint that can change color with a careful application of heat and light, rather than vinyl or fresh paint.
Panic is still working on the Stereo Dock, and the hold-up is due to unexpected issues in its factory pipeline.
Everything you need to know about this year’s music festivals — all in one place.
A lot went down before Ippei Mizuhara was charged.
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device is on sale for $40. That’s a record low for Amazon’s top-of-the-line streaming stick, which usually costs $60.
Ohtani has been interviewed by the feds as part of the investigation, per the New York Times.
Subaru BRZ Cup Car Basic comes with a roll cage, harness, and steel wheels so buyers can go racing as soon as they drive off the showroom floor.
The actress says it's 'deeply, deeply hydrating' — and more than 23,000 Amazon reviewers agree.
Shure updates its MV7 XLR and USB microphone with a host of new features for podcasters and streamers.
The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday that it has signed an agreement to award Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) $6.6 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act to set up semiconductor factories in Phoenix, Arizona, and provide up to $5 billion in loans. This grant, pegged for the company's U.S. subsidiary, TSMC Arizona, is the latest step by the U.S. to strengthen its domestic supply of semiconductors as it seeks to reshore manufacturing of chips amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
'Doesn’t leave me dry and flaking': Retinol is joined by aloe, shea butter and other nourishing ingredients to keep a lid on irritation.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
Put those bulky power tools away: This handy helper weighs in at under 3 pounds.
Samsung is reportedly doubling its chip investment in Texas to $44 billion. This will take the form of a new chip manufacturing plant and a packaging hub.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
4,000 shoppers give this luxurious balm two thumbs up, too.
Dozens of deals and hundreds in savings on spring and summer outdoor essentials. Everything you need to turn your garden and patio into an amazing space.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Tesla just turned in one of its more disappointing first quarters for deliveries in a while, and the company is putting some of the blame on an arson attack at its factory in Germany and shipping disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Tesla said Tuesday that it delivered 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, down 20% from the 484,507 it delivered in the final quarter of 2023. Crucially, Tesla shipped fewer cars than it did in the first quarter of 2023, meaning this was the first year-over-year drop in sales in three years.