Fire and explosions at a South Charles Street church leave 17 residents homeless, Baltimore officials say

An overnight explosion after a basement fire at a South Charles Street church Friday left 17 residents homeless, Baltimore City officials say.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the 700 block of South Charles Street near the Maryland Science Center for a report of a fire and explosions in the basement of the Christ Lutheran Church building and adjacent maintenance holes. The building was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The church housed a women’s shelter, and when the fire broke out, 17 residents had to be relocated, the Baltimore City Fire Department told The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday. Fire officials had no updates about the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.