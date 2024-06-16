Fire erupts at gas pump outside DeKalb County Chevron, cause of fire unknown

A DeKalb County Chevron is still intact after a vehicle fire erupted outside of a gas pump.

Capt. Jaeson Daniels of DeKalb Fire told Channel 2 Action News the fire occurred just after 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Viewer video shows aggressive flames coming from the car at the Chevron location on Chamblee Tucker at Northcrest as they spread to the gas pump next to the vehicle.

The cause of the car fire is unknown, according to Capt. Daniels.

TRENDING STORIES:

Stay tuned on-air and online as we’re working to learn more for WSB-Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: