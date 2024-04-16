Watch: Fire engulfs Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange in ‘Notre-Dame moment’

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen - Ida Marie Odgaard/Shutterstock

A fire hit Copenhagen’s Old Stock Exchange on Tuesday, one of the Danish capital’s best-known buildings, engulfing its spire, which collapsed onto the roof in a scene reminiscent of the 2019 blaze at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, police said.

Video footage from the scene shows people carrying large paintings away from the building to save the historic artefacts from the flames.

Troels Lund Poulsen, the Danish defence minister, wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Horrible pictures from the Bourse. So sad. An iconic building that means a lot to all of us ... Our own Notre-Dame moment.”

The historic building, whose spire was shaped as the tails of four dragons intertwined, had been under renovation when the fire broke out.

Smoke rises out of the Old Stock Exchange after it was engulfed in flames - Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix Foto

The scaffolding around the building made it harder for the emergency services to get through to the flames, while the copper roof was preserving the heat, the Copenhagen fire department said.

The nearby finance ministry was evacuated as a result of the fire, the police said.

The Dutch Renaissance style building no longer houses the Danish stock exchange, but serves as headquarters for the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

“We are met by a terrible sight. The Bourse is on fire,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote on X.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

Copenhagen police asked people to avoid driving in the inner part of the city.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce, which has owned the building since 1857, has worked on restoring it to the style of Denmark’s King Christian IV, who had the building constructed in the 17th century.

Jakob Engel-Schmidt, Denmark’s culture minister, wrote on X: “400 years of Danish cultural heritage in flames.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.