Fire at drone-hit Russian oil depot rages for second day, emergency services say

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A blaze at an oil depot in the town of Azov in Russia's southern region of Rostov has been raging for more than 24 hours, local emergency services said on Wednesday.

Several oil storage tanks were engulfed in fire after a drone attack early on Tuesday that a Ukraine intelligence source said was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

"The fire at the Azov district has been localized at the 3,200 square metres at 05:30 (0200 GMT)," the emergency service said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The source told Reuters the attack struck the Azovskaya and Azovnefteprodukt depots that have a total of 22 fuel tanks.

Kyiv has often said that targeting Russia's energy, military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's military effort.

The town of Azov is situated on the Don River and is about 16 km (10 miles) from the Sea of Azov.

