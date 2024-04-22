Fire displaces family of 7 in Frostburg

Apr. 22—FROSTBURG — A fire that broke out Friday in a bedroom of a Frostburg home caused more than $100,000 damage, the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters were called to the Shawntea Rodenberg property at 136 Hill St. about 7:17 p.m. and found flames and smoke coming from the second-story.

There were no injuries in the accidental blaze that was ignited after an unattended incense ignited nearby combustibles, investigators said.

The fire displaced five adults and two children. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims