Fire destroys Plymouth structure

Apr. 19—PLYMOUTH — The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office had a person of interest in custody Thursday afternoon after a fire destroyed a building in the 2900 block of Jefferson Road, said Plymouth Township Fire Chief Bill Strubbe.

"We got called out just before 8 a.m. for a structure fire. When we left the station you could see the cloud of smoke," Strubbe said of the fire that was at least three or four miles away.

He said it was a garage that had been turned into a residence but has been vacant for about 10 years.

Strubbe said the Sheriff's Office has reason to believe the person of interest may have been involved with the fire.

He said the fire is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office. Strubbe said the fire was a total loss but it appeared there was little contents in the building.

Strubbe said the department was on the scene for two and a half hours including the investigation. He said firefighters from Jefferson, Saybrook, Ashtabula and Austinburg assisted on the fire.