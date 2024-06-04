Fire destroys McKeesport home

A massive fire ripped through a house in McKeesport on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 2700 block of Grover Avenue just before 5 p.m.

One person was taken to a local hospital from the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

