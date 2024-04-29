Fire destroys Litchfield garage, damages nearby homes

Apr. 29—LITCHFIELD — Firefighters from four communities responded Monday to knock down a garage fire on Kenway Drive that also damaged two neighboring homes.

The initial report came shortly before 1 p.m., when a caller reported both smoke and flames showing from the garage.

Michael LaRoche, deputy fire chief for the Litchfield Fire Department, said the garage was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from Litchfield, Wales, Gardiner and West Gardiner arrived at the scene.

LaRoche estimated the garage was about 20 feet from each of the adjacent buildings, both of which sustained damage to their vinyl siding. The garage was destroyed.

"The cause of the fire unknown at this time," LaRoche said.

Using a tanker relay for water, firefighters doused the flames in about 20 minutes and no one was injured in the blaze.

"It was really good teamwork through the volunteer fire departments that responded," he said. "It was a quick response, and we got it knocked down quick."

While dry and windy conditions recently have raised concerns about brush fires across central Maine, LaRoche said he was grateful there was no wind to contend with on Monday.

