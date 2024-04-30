Fire destroys Litchfield garage, damages nearby houses

Apr. 29—LITCHFIELD — Firefighters from four communities responded Monday to a garage fire on Kenway Drive in Litchfield that also damaged two neighboring houses.

The initial report came in shortly before 1 p.m., when a caller reported smoke and flames at the garage.

Deputy Chief Michael LaRoche of the Litchfield Fire Department said the garage was engulfed in flames when firefighters from Litchfield, Gardiner, Wales and West Gardiner arrived.

LaRoche estimated the garage was about 20 feet from each of the adjacent buildings, both of which sustained damage to their vinyl siding. The garage was destroyed.

"The cause of the fire unknown at this time," LaRoche said.

Using a tanker relay for water, firefighters extinguished the flames in about 20 minutes, LaRoche said, and no one was injured.

"It was really good teamwork through the volunteer fire departments that responded," he said. "It was a quick response, and we got it knocked down quick."

While recent dry and windy conditions have raised concerns about brush fires across central Maine, LaRoche said he was grateful firefighters did not have to deal Monday with strong winds.

