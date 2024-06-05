Fire destroys home under renovation in Norwich

Jun. 5—NORWICH — An overnight fire consumed an unoccupied single-family home under renovation at 3 Watercress Ave.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday and firefighters arrived minutes later to find the entire three-story home ablaze with heat so intense it damaged the siding on neighboring homes, Norwich Fire Battalion Chief Scott Merchant said.

It took multiple departments, hindered by a lack of water in the immediate area, to bring the fire under control and stop the fire from spreading. Merchant said firefighters from East Great Plain and Yantic fire departments — 30 firefighters in all — aided in fighting the fire.

Watercress Avenue is a dead end street and Merchant said crews connected to a water hydrant on Washington Street, about 1,200 feet away, to provide sufficient water to fight the fire.

The fire was under control within about an hour. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Norwich Fire Marshal's Office.

The Taftville, Laurel Hill, and Occum fire departments covered the city's calls during the fire, Merchant said. Public records show the home is owned by Norwich-based DSGE Investment LLC whose principals are Avner S. Farjoun and Elana Itmar.