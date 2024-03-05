Fire destroys home of Northland woman known for giving back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A weekend fire in Kansas City’s Northland destroyed one community activist’s home.

Shetara Sims is known for helping raise money for police-related cases, and for giving jobs to homeless people. The house fire, which broke out early Sunday morning, leaves her without a home.

Sims said her dog woke her early Sunday morning, alerting her that her Northland home on N. Smalley Ave. was on fire. Sims says she’s lived here for eight years.

The small fire extinguisher she had to fight the fire wasn’t enough to battle the blaze.

“It was just too much. I opened the door to the basement and the fire just blew in my face,” Sims said.

The house is likely a total loss. A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department said the cause was likely electrical.

“I’m not just sitting back and waiting for everyone to help me. I’m vigilant in my situation. I’m going to figure it out. Everybody who knows me knows I’m strong, but sometimes, it’s tough,” Sims said.

Sims is known for donating her lottery winnings to the Kansas City Police Department after detectives investigated her daughter’s murder. “FOX and Friends,” the FOX News Channel program, gave her the spotlight when Kansas City Police officers started a GoFundMe page, helping raise $59,000 when she was laid off from her job. Sims also started another crowdfunding effort, which raised $167,000 for police-based causes.

Sims also started a trucking company, driven toward giving homeless people new lives as truck drivers.

“Karma does its thing, but this type of thing was very unfortunate. You give good in the world, and you receive good back. You put bad in the world, and you receive bad back. This is just very unfortunate, you know,” Taniya Edmondson, Sims’ daughter, said on Monday.

“I hustle, hustle, hustle with my head down. I do good. I help anybody and everybody, but this is my home,” Sims said.

Sims said the American Red Cross helped her with a small donation, and some friends put her in a nearby hotel. Finding a long-term place to stay might be tricky, since she needs space for that dog she loves so dearly.

A GoFundMe page designed to help ease her current financial concerns can be found here.

