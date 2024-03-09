Fire destroys home along Lattasburg Road; no one injured

Firefighters battled a residential fire in the 11,000 block of Lattasburg Road on Saturday started at about 4:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived the fire was fully involved and the roof was collapsing into the second floor of the home, according to a release from the New Pittsburg Fire Department, which notes the structure eventually collapsed into the basement.

An excavator was called to the scene to remove metal roofing and debris after the fire was extinguished.

No one was injured and no one was home at the time of the fire, according to the release.

A home along Lattasburg Road was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting at the scene were Town and Country, Polk, Wooster Township, Mount Eaton and Wayne Township fire departments, as well as the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Holmes-Wayne Electric.

A total of 48 firefighters and 14 pieces of fire apparatus were on scene. About 37,000 gallons of water were used. Firefighters left the scene at about 10 a.m.

The American Red Cross will be assisting the family.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Fire destroys Lattasburg Road home early Saturday morning; no injuries