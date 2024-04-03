Fire destroys historic hotel in Wayne County

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A historic hotel was destroyed in an early morning fire in Wayne County.

When 28/22 News got to the scene around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, first responders were actively putting out a fire at the completely leveled building.

The destroyed building used to be the site of the historic White Mills Hotel on Route 6 in Texas Township between Honesdale and Hawley.

The White Mills Fire Chief tells 28/22 News the call for the fire came out just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. By the time they arrived on the scene, the historic hotel was fully involved in flames.

The property is owned by Settlers Hospitality and was under renovation. The fire chief said the building was unoccupied, but they will still be combing through the debris when they fully extinguish the fire.

No one was injured while battling the fire.

The chief says it’s too early to determine what caused the fire and a fire marshal has been called to the scene.

Several crews have left the scene, but roads are still blocked off in the area of Route 6 between Evergreen and Charles street, so make sure to drive with caution in the area.

