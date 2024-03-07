Fire destroys New Gloucester home early Wednesday morning

Mar. 6—NEW GLOUCESTER — Fire destroyed a home and attached garage at 42 Bryant Road shortly after 1:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to a neighbor's 911 to find a two-story, wood-framed cape with attached two-car garage fully engulfed in flames, Fire Chief Craig Bouchard said.

No people nor pets were in the home and no injuries were reported, he said.

Investigators from the Office of State Fire Marshal were on scene Wednesday seeking a cause of the fire and its area of origin, but those questions were undetermined as of Wednesday afternoon due to the extensive damage, Bouchard said.

Damage to the property was estimated at more than $650,000, he said.

The homeowner had insurance and a place to stay, Bouchard said.

Assisting at the scene were fire crews from Auburn, Durham, Gray, North Yarmouth, Poland, Pownal and Raymond. Some crews also helped with station coverage, Bouchard said.

Bryant Road is off Route 202 just south of the Auburn line.

